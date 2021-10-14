Joe Chierchio Paints Two Dan’s Covers in Two Weeks

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons artist Joe Chierchio returns for not one but two Dan’s Papers covers — having designed the special Hamptons International Film Festival issue cover last week and the October 15, 2021, cover this week. That brings him to a whopping 31 Dan’s covers throughout his incredible career! To mark the occasion, we chatted with him about this milestone, HIFF, duck decoys and more.

What is the name of this charming piece, and what inspired its creation?

“Decoy Ducks.” The individuality of each hand-carved duck is a real work of art.

What is the narrative of this piece, and does it pull from any personal experience working with duck

decoys?

I admire the form and artistry. Though I have never worked in this medium, I appreciate the design and form of each individual piece.

What makes this artwork such an ideal fit for a fall Dan’s Papers cover?

Fall is the classic season for duck hunting.

You also designed last week’s cover for the Hamptons International Film Festival issue. Tell us a little about that cover’s inspiration and narrative.

Many films were shot on location at the Montauk Lighthouse. Two people are running to the lighthouse; it’s up to the viewer — to the viewer’s own fantasy — to interpret the story.

What is your favorite movie ever, and what about it stands out to you?

My favorite movie is Casablanca. I love the acting, the romance and the historical interest.

With more than 30 Dan’s Papers covers under your belt, what’s your secret to creating pictures that translate so well to cover art?

My secret is to create a visual narrative. The viewer is drawn in and can relate.

What new inspirations, settings or themes do you hope to explore in your art this fall?

Life in the Hamptons is changing, of this I am well aware. It will be a surprise from where an inspiration will come. I look forward to that.

Where can your art be seen in the coming weeks?

My work can be seen at my studio in Water Mill by appointment at [email protected] and at Arthur T. Kalaher Fine Art on Jobs Lane in Southampton.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts?

I am honored to have my art featured throughout the years in Dan’s Papers.

To learn more about Joe Chierchio and see his past Dan’s Papers covers, visit joechierchioart.com.