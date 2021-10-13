North Fork Events & Activities This Week, October 16–24, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork is absolutely full to the brim with fun fall events and activities this week, October 16–24, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Nina Et Cetera at Osprey’s Dominion

Sunday, October 17, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a refreshing afternoon at Osprey’s Dominion with the acoustic, bluesy sounds of Nina Et cetera. The winery has a large, beautiful tasting room and a menu of snacks.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Beginner Country Line Dancing

Monday, October 18, 7:30 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of country line dancing in the climate-controlled barn of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. Registration is required and all proceeds from the event will go toward horse rescue and programs.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, October 20, 6 p.m.

Enjoy Wednesday night adults-only roller skating that includes skate guard rentals, wrist guard rentals and instruction. Or stop by and purchase your own pair of wheels at the pro shop.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Wine by the Vines at Pellegrini Vineyard

Thursday, October 21, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event hosted by the Southampton Historical Society. Choose from delicious Pellegrini wines, sandwiches and desserts. Make your reservation ahead of time.

23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Brewery & Vineyard Tours

Saturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17, 10 a.m.

There’s no better way to see the Hamptons than on a rented bike. Package options include privileged access to vineyards, wine and beer samples and stops and local farm stands. This is a five-and-a-half-hour ride, so be sure you’re a confident biker before committing to the adventure.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Pumpkin & Craft Beer Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy all of the flavors of fall at Garden of Eden Farm, including roasted sweet corn, hot dogs and fresh-squeezed lemonade. If you’ve got a family, bring them along for the farm animals, lavender labyrinth and pedal kart track.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Introduction to Birdwatching

Sunday, October 17, 11 a.m.

Learn to look for songbirds, ducks and ospreys along the shore of the Orient Beach State Park. Be sure to register ahead of time and bring along your binoculars.

40000 Main Road, Orient. 631-765-6540, [email protected], groupfortheeastend.org

Annual Fall 5K Walk/Run Virtual Race

Now through October 24

Don’t miss your opportunity to walk or run for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and upload your times and photos from October 16 to October 24. A $30 registration fee includes both t-shirts and bibs. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win a gift card to many local shops and boutiques, including Mini Page Jewelry and Bostwick’s restaurant. All proceeds will benefit breast cancer research and awareness.

[email protected], 631-774-9499, shelterislandfall5k.com

Pumpkin Picking at Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm

Open through October 30

Weekday fun includes pumpkin picking, hayrides and the corn maze, while weekend festivities add roasted corn, the snack shack, arm and hand painting, and more. The farm is open Monday through Friday, noon–5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

270 West Lane, Aquebogue. 631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

The Fall Barnyard at Fink’s Country Farm

Open through October 31

The fall barnyard is open on weekdays, offering access to U-Pick pumpkins, barnyard and play areas for only $5. The real party begins on weekends through October 31, when an $18 ticket nets you access to the animatronic chicken show, barnyard buddies, character appearances, jump pillow, hamster wheels, live music, corn cannon, pumpkin slingshot, mining station, kiddie train and much more. The farm is open Monday through Friday, 10 am.–4 p.m.; weekends 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Apple Picking at Lewin Farms

Open daily, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Enjoy locally grown fresh apples from September through October. Customers can call to find out about U-Pick date availability. Guests must maintain social distancing and anyone with symptoms will not be allowed to enter the fields.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Harbes Barnyard Adventure

Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Harbes Family Farm is home to Harbes Barnyard Adventure — eight acres filled with farm animals, bee observatories, the Gnome Hedge Maze, Canna Bulb Flower Field, hayrides and lots more. And yes, there are plenty of pumpkins and other veggies, as well as delicious prepared foods to boot.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Apple Picking at Wickham’s Fruit Farm

Open daily, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Apple picking will be available throughout October. The farm, closed Sundays, recommends calling ahead in the morning to confirm whether or not U-Pick will be open. Masks and social distancing are required in the fields.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Chef Rob Autumn Baking Festival

Saturday, October 16, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to learn about cooking autumn favorites from the comfort of your home. Recipes include pumpkin cake filled with cranberries and an autumn apple pie streusel bread. Email ahead of time for the recipes and Zoom link.

631-298-4134, [email protected], mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, October 18, 10 a.m.

Decrease your stress levels and blood pressure with this hybrid opportunity. You’ll need a yoga mat, towel and chair. Register ahead of time for the Zoom info.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Tai Chi With Denise Gillies

Wednesday, October 20, 5 p.m.

Tai Chi provides a range of benefits for the body and mind that include decreased stress, improved energy and better muscle strength. Join instructor Denise Gillies via Zoom for easy-to-follow moves. Register ahead of time on the Shelter Island Library website.

631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Bats of Long Island

Wednesday, October 20, 6 p.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust as they explore the state of the Long Island bat population, including info on how you can get involved in their conservation. Register ahead of time for the Zoom link.

631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Virtual Author Talk: Mark Torres

Wednesday, October 20, 7 p.m.

Join author Mark Torres as he discusses his book Long Island Migrant Camps: Dust For Blood. It’s the true account of migrant labor camps in Suffolk County from the end of World War II to the end of the 20th Century. Email ahead of time for the Zoom link.

631-477-2647, [email protected], floydmemoriallibrary.org

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Now through October 31

Don’t miss your opportunity to be honored as the cover artist featured in Dan’s Papers! Photos must be high resolution and sent to [email protected] with the subject “Fall Photo Contest” by the extended date of Friday, October 31 at noon to be considered in the contest. The winner will be announced in the following issue, so no late submissions will be accepted.

DansPapers.com/event/dans-papers-photo-contest

ART EXHIBITIONS

Exhibit: This Land Is Your Land

On view through October 30

Don’t miss your opportunity to view the histories of open space and land on Shelter Island. The exhibit includes photos, paintings and maps.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.