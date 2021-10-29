Things to Do on the North Fork: October 29–November 3, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork has loads of fun things to do this weekend, October 29–November 3, 2021, even if Halloween isn’t your thing! Check out live shows, outdoor activities, art exhibitions and more.

LIVE SHOWS

Friday Film: A Hidden Life

Friday, October 29, 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy this afternoon showing of A Hidden Life, which tells the tale of an objector who refused to fight with the Nazis during WWII.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Jeff LeBlanc at Bedell Cellars

Sunday, October 31, 12 p.m.

Jeff LeBlanc is a singer-songwriter and native Long Islander. He will be performing his relaxing tunes live while you sip on some bubbly on the gorgeous Bedell estate.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Bruce MacDonald at Clovis Point

Sunday, October 31, 1 p.m.

If you’re a fan of ethereal, acoustic sounds, you won’t want to miss this dreamy afternoon at Clovis Point winery. Bruce MacDonald plays the guitar, banjo and mandolin.

1935 NY-25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Daniel Palladino at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, October 31, 1:30 p.m.

Daniel Palladino is a guitarist, vocalist and composer. Jason’s vineyard is known for its delicious rose and friendly staff. Together, they will create a haunting afternoon you’ll remember for a long time.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Comedy Night at the Jamesport Farm Brewery

Wednesday, November 3, 7 p.m.

Hear some of the funniest comedians on the East End while you sample your favorite brews. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased ahead of time.

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Nature Walk at Down’s Farm Preserve

Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m.

Join the Floyd Memorial Library as they host a walk through Down’s Farm Preserve, which is known for its historical value and wildlife.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-477-0600, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Pumpkin & Craft Beer Weekends

Saturday & Sunday, October 30 & 31

Soak in that October flavor at Garden of Eve Farm, where you can enjoy sweet corn, squash and fresh-squeezed lemonade. Mums, pumpkins and pedal karts for the family are also part of the fun. The brewery features organic craft beers like lagers, ales and stouts.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Cutchogue Lions Club Annual Fundraiser

Sunday, October 31, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Head on over the Pindar Vineyards to check out the cars, motorcycles and military vehicles while raising money for a good cause. Food trucks, beer and wine will also be available. Admission is $5 for grown-ups and kiddos under 12 attend for

free.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, cutchoguelionsclub.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Friday Night Dialogue: Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Friday, October 29, 7 p.m.

Join author and professor Lynn Weikart as she explores the major policy initiatives of Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who served three terms as mayor of New York City. Register ahead of time on the Shelter Island Public Library website for Zoom

information.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Isadora, Rasa & Will with Ceramics by Bobbie & Bob Dalpiaz

On view through November 23

Peruse this exhibition of paintings by international artists Isadora Capraro, Rasa Valiene and Will Ryan. They represent different regions of the world and celebrate their interpretations of the universe. While you’re there, check out the sculptures of earthen work artisans Bobbie and Bob Dalpiaz.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.