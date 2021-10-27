Hamptons & North Fork Halloween Events & Activities 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Halloween is back, and East Enders are celebrating the spookiest holiday this weekend with all sorts of fun events and activities in the Hamptons and North Fork. Get your costume ready, prep your candy and plan for a ghoulish good time, Friday–Sunday, October 28–31, 2021!

HAMPTONS

Halloween at Sole East

Saturday, October 30, 8 p.m.

Sole East invites all monsters, witches and ghosts to celebrate Halloween in The Backyard to mark the 2021 season’s end. The evening will feature free bar food, drink specials and a live DJ. Admission is free, and guests who come in costume will also be entered to win a weekend stay.

90 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-668-2105, soleeast.com

Ghosts in Southampton

Saturday, October 30, 10-11 p.m.

Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators as they spend the night exploring the 1683 Halsey House and 1843 Rogers Mansion, and find out what it really takes to be a paranormal investigator. You will get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear spooky stories and maybe leave with one of your own. Tickets are $40.

249 South Main Street, Southampton; 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Halloween at Calissa

Saturday & Sunday, October 30 & 31

Calissa will host a costume dinner party on Halloween Eve, featuring a special DJ who will spin starting at 10 p.m. and spooky seasonal drinks at the bar. Then on Halloween, stop by for your kids grab a quick treat from the host. Adults in costume either night will receive a complimentary glass of bubbles to kick off the evening, and parents accompanying trick-or-treating kids can grab one, too.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. calissahamptons.com

NORTH FORK

Darkside Haunted House

Thursday–Sunday, October 28–31

One of Long Island’s most popular haunted attractions returns, with The Village scaring people outside and The House frightening guests inside since 1998.

5184 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com

Stories of Haunted Wineries

Friday, October 29, 6 p.m.

Join Terra Vite wineries for this evening of wines and thrills. The $60 ticket includes a tasting of five ghostly wines, a dramatic telling of spooky wine tales and light snacks. The class will be followed by an adult costume party.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Crawloween

Friday, October 29, 6–9 p.m.

Embark on a haunting craft spirits crawl through Riverhead, then get ready for after parties offering live bands, specials and more. Tickets start at $15.

Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org

Pup Costume Parade

Saturday, October 30, 1 p.m.

A cost of $20 per costumed pup includes two human guests who get a glass of Lenz Winery wine each. There will be a prize for the best costume and a treat for every pet who enters the parade.

38355 NY 25, Peconic. lenzwine.com

Halloween Costume Skate

Saturday, October 30, 3:30 p.m.

Dust off those wheels and glide on down to the American Legion in Greenport for a spin around the rink in your favorite costume! Skaters of all ages are welcome to skate until 5:30 p.m., with adults over 21 only skating from 6-9 p.m.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Halloween Costume Party & Howl-o-Ween Parade

Saturday, October 30, 7 p.m.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., enjoy delicious food, craft beer and the chance to win $100 for a great costume at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company! Then on Sunday at 2 p.m., see a parade of adorable pups in costumes compete for prizes. Parade registration begins at 1 p.m.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Halloween at Claudio’s

Saturday & Sunday, October 30 & 31

Enjoy Halloween activities at Claudio’s Waterfront on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature $5 kids pumpkins painting and a $10 adult special of paint a pumpkin plus Mother Pumpkin Ale. Trick-or-treating will also be held all day! Spooky Stories will be told at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Halloween night, pull out those spooky costumes and come party with DJ Phil from 11:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Free entry with costume!

111 Main Street, Greenport. claudios.com

JUST FOR KIDS (AND TEENS)

Haunted Silent Disco

Friday, October 29, 5–10 p.m.

Party the night away with WHBPAC’s first outdoor silent disco! Get your boo crew together, put on the house headphones and bewitch your friends with your dance skills as you play two different channels of music curated by an undead DJ. The winner of the costume contest will receive a free private voice lesson. Ages 6–12 will party until 7 p.m., then ages 13–18 take over at 8.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Haunted Tree House

Friday-Sunday, October 29–31, 8–10 p.m.

Be afraid! Well, not too afraid. Celebrate the season family-style with Long Island Aquarium’s new Haunted Tree House and its five levels of Halloween fun! Head to the aquarium after dark for an immersive experience sure to quicken your heartbeat as you climb 62 steps to the top. Perfect for ages 3–11 and their parents. Reservations are $20 online, $25 at the door (one parent free with paid child).

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Greenport Halloween Village

Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Bring the kids to Greenport for some Halloween fun! The festivities kick-off with the Halloween Parade at 11 a.m. from the Floyd Memorial Library, followed by trick-or-treating, scavenger hunt (look for witches in the window) and more special activities from noon–3 p.m. Then head down to the skate park on Moore’s Lane for the Trunk or Treat from 3–8 p.m. to experience Halloween decorated vehicles and collect some treats along the way.

Greenport Village. greenportvillage.com

Enchanted Forest Trail

Saturday, October 30, noon–2 p.m.

Follow your guide to meet whimsical, fun and educational characters on the forest trails of Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Activities and games will be available, and costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $10, and the event is intended for parents and kids ages 2–7.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

Help Brownie the Ghost Dog Decorate Bug Light

Saturday, October 30, 5 p.m.

The legend of Brownie the ghost dog dates back to 1936 when William H. Follett, the last known lighthouse keeper of Bug Light, was accompanied by his canine companion as he ensured safe passage to all who entered Greenport Harbor. On Saturdays through the end of October the East End Seaport Museum invites families to help Brownie decorate Bug Light for Halloween! Come in costume and enjoy the ghost story of Brownie the dog by Bob Allen, Follett’s great-grandson.

103 Thirrd Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Sag Harbor Pumpkin Trail

Sunday, October 31, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

The Pumpkin Trail will take place once again on Halloween, with pumpkins popping up in Sag Harbor shop windows, letting kids know where to grab free goodies.

Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

