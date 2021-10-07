Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman (or man, in this case!) who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Dr. Adhi Sharma, President of Mount Sinai South Nassau and Executive Vice President of Clinical and Professional Affairs, about the people who impacted his early life, his new role as President of Mount Sinai South Nassau, and his secrets to success.

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks, make sure you subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode, or you can stream the podcast online.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Melony Uy and Eric Hercules