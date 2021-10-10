Recipe: Chef Joseph Realmuto’s Penne Alla Vecchia Bettola

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Learn to make Nick & Toni’s chef Joseph Realmuto’s Penne Alla Vecchia Bettola with this delicious recipe! Yields 2 quarts and serves 6–8 people. Ingredients: 2 28-oz Cans of peeled plum tomatoes

1 Medium Spanish onion, diced

7 Cloves of garlic

¼ Cup extra virgin olive oil

½ tbsp red chile flakes

1 ½ tbsp dried oregano

1 Cup vodka

Salt to taste

2 Cups heavy cream

4 Tbsp Fresh chopped oregano Directions: Set oven to 375 degrees. Drain tomatoes through a sieve and crush with hands into an oven-proof 5-quart pot. In a large saute pan, sweat onions and garlic in oil until translucent over medium heat. Add chili flakes and oregano. Add vodka and let reduce by half. Pour onion mixture over tomatoes. Cover with tight lid and place in oven. Cook for 90 minutes at 375 degrees. Take out of oven and let sauce cool for 15 minutes. In a blender, puree sauce until a smooth consistency. To serve, reheat 1 cup sauce with a ½ cup cream for each person, sprinkle with fresh chopped oregano, season with salt and simmer for 5 minutes. Toss with cooked penne pasta and grated Parmesan cheese. Serve and enjoy! ~ Recipe courtesy of Nick & Toni’s, nickandtonis.com