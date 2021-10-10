Recipe: Chef Joseph Realmuto’s Penne Alla Vecchia Bettola

Learn to make Nick & Toni’s chef Joseph Realmuto’s Penne Alla Vecchia Bettola with this delicious recipe!
Yields 2 quarts and serves 6–8 people.
Ingredients:
2 28-oz Cans of peeled plum tomatoes
1 Medium Spanish onion, diced
7 Cloves of garlic
¼ Cup extra virgin olive oil
½ tbsp red chile flakes
1 ½ tbsp dried oregano
1 Cup vodka
Salt to taste
2 Cups heavy cream
4 Tbsp Fresh chopped oregano
Directions:
- Set oven to 375 degrees.
- Drain tomatoes through a sieve and crush with hands into an oven-proof 5-quart pot.
- In a large saute pan, sweat onions and garlic in oil until translucent over medium heat.
- Add chili flakes and oregano.
- Add vodka and let reduce by half.
- Pour onion mixture over tomatoes.
- Cover with tight lid and place in oven.
- Cook for 90 minutes at 375 degrees.
- Take out of oven and let sauce cool for 15 minutes.
- In a blender, puree sauce until a smooth consistency.
- To serve, reheat 1 cup sauce with a ½ cup cream for each person, sprinkle with fresh chopped oregano, season with salt and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Toss with cooked penne pasta and grated Parmesan cheese.
- Serve and enjoy!
~ Recipe courtesy of Nick & Toni’s, nickandtonis.com