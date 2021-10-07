State Liquor Authority Probes Harbes Vineyard

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Harbes Family Vineyard (HFV) in Mattituck has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine for not complying with its license from the New York State Liquor Authority, which is continuing its investigation.

An SLA probe found Harbes Vineyards’ wines are produced by Pindar Vineyards despite its license indicating that it “harvested grapes and juice … processed in its own production building on premises,” according to the agency.

“HFV did not intentionally violate the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law,” Edward Harbes wrote in an affidavit filed with the SLA. “HFV has always intended to operate as a bona fide vineyard. Wine is now being made on the premises, and we will continue making more than 50 gallons of wine from fruit on the premises as long as such production is required to hold a winery license.”

An attorney for Harbes submitted a no-contest plea to the SLA on August 19. But more charges may be filed.

SLA spokesman William Crowley said, “Based on additional complaints and information recently received by the authority, the SLA board on September 29 sent this matter back for further investigation and consideration of additional charges.”