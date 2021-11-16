Adopt a Senior Cat from Your Local Hamptons Shelter

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Older cats should never be discounted when choosing to adopt your next pet. These wise creatures are often more easygoing than younger kitties, and would be excellent pet for a senior adopter or someone who appreciates the calm.

Remember, just because an older cat is in a shelter doesn’t mean it’s broken or has problems—many adults and seniors end up in shelters after an owner dies, loses their home or endures an equally difficult life change. It’s not their fault!

For Adopt a Senior Pet Month, we’re hopeful our readers will open your hearts and homes to these furry friends with a bit more life experience, and perhaps a few gray hairs, at some of our favorite Hamptons shelters and animal rescue groups. Imagine the joy you’ll share knowing you helped a dog or cat live out the rest of his or her life feeling safe and loved in a forever home!

Keep an eye out for more local senior pets this month, including some very special cats in need of your love, right here at DansPapers.com.

ARF – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton

631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Sammy

At 11 years old, Sammy is quite the handsome, regal cat. He may take his time to fall in love, but once he does, it’ll be forever! Sammy enjoys a thorough head scratch, and will make himself right at home by a sunny window. While he gets along with other cats, Sammy cherishes his alone time. This sweet soul is ready for a loving home of his own.

Molly

Beautiful Molly came to ARF when her owners could no longer care for her. She is a laid-back, 15-year-old senior who would love to binge watch all your favorites on your preferred streaming service. She enjoys the classics and any and all animal videos on YouTube. A cozy bed, some daily pets and a special someone to love is all she needs to thrive.

Zhou Zhou

Zhou Zhou is a gorgeous, black panther-like kitty who came to ARF when her owner could no longer care for her. She is a mature 15-year-old cat who likes to watch the day’s activity from a distance and then winds down with a nice long nap in the late afternoon. She gets along well with other cats and would love a big bed to sleep and relax. Help ARF get her back in a happy home.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays

631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Sky

This 7-year-old beauty came to SASF from a NYC shelter where she was surrendered. Sky seems to be a real people lover. She’s outgoing, independent and maybe even a little sassy, but she loves to be around people. She has never lived with dogs or cats, but being at a shelter sometimes opens that door. Sky is also sweet and has the most stunning green eyes!

Lucy

A sweet, pretty lady, 7-year-old Lucy came to the shelter after her owner died from COVID. She enjoys snuggling with her human and gazing out a sunny window at the birds. Lucy may need time to adjust to new surroundings, but she was friendly and loving in her former home. Give her a chance to bring her love into your home.

Finn

Finn was surrendered to the shelter when his owner lost her home. He is a sweet and outgoing, 9-year-old boy who loves to be with people. Finn enjoys hide and seek and playing with his toys. He would prefer to be the only cat in the home. Finn was diagnosed with hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy and will require lifelong medication and follow-up echocardiograms. He also tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV). Finn is a special boy who’s ready to be your snuggle bug.

Douglas

This 8-year-old is a super mellow kitty who gets along with everyone he meets. Douglas came to SASF after living a hard life outdoors. He is so appreciative of being safe and inside. He loves his meals and cozy places to snuggle, but most of all he adores being with humans. Douglas is an extraordinary cat. Meet him and you will fall in love.

Sweetie

Meet Sweetie! This 8-year-old girl lives up to her name and is as sweet as they come. She loves people and rolling around for attention. Sweetie is a special needs kitty. She has cerebellar hypoplasia, also known as CH. She does everything a normal kitty would do except she just walks a little wobbly and takes a little longer. Sweetie has nothing but love to give. Come get an introduction to this amazing cat.

Mack

Meet Handsome Mack! This wonderful, 9-year-old kitty was found as a stray crying and fending for himself at a feral colony. He is super sweet and lovable. Mack is ready for a forever home to settle down and love his family. He gets along great with other cats and loves to snuggle. Mack is hyperthyroid and will need lifelong medicine and vet care. He is very special and deserves the best life.

Reach out to these and other East End shelters to adopt a senior pet today!