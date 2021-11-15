Adopt a Senior Dog from Your Local Hamptons Shelter

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Often overlooked and ignored, older dogs make wonderful pets. These special animals living their golden years are typically much calmer than their younger counterparts, and usually won’t require housebreaking or the arduous training a puppy might need, which can be ideal for a senior adopter or someone who appreciates an easy going life of leisure.

Remember, just because an older dog is in a shelter doesn’t mean it has problems or behavioral issues—many adults and seniors end up alone after an owner dies, loses their home or endures an equally difficult life change. It’s not their fault!

For Adopt a Senior Pet Month, we’re hopeful our readers will open your hearts and homes to some furry friends with a bit more life experience, and perhaps a few gray hairs, at some of our favorite Hamptons shelters and animal rescue groups. Imagine the joy you’ll share knowing you helped a dog live out the rest of his or her life feeling safe and loved in a forever home.

Keep an eye out for more local senior pets this month, including some very special cats in need of your love, right here at DansPapers.com.

ARF – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton

631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Jada

Jada is a friendly, quiet dog who likes all people big and small, and likes tennis balls even more! She’s a staff favorite who has been at ARF for far too long. Jada gets along well with dogs her own size, but a home with small dogs or cats is not recommended. This lovable, 12-year-old underwent surgery earlier this year to remove a cancerous tumor with help from the Kit Kat Fund. Her prognosis is good, but there is always a chance her cancer could return, and ARF wants her to have a life with unconditional love in a home all her own. ARF will support Jada’s foster or adopting family with follow-up medical care through the Kit Kat Fund.

Smushie

Last year ARF launched Operation Smushie, and although they found her a foster home for a little bit — where she thrived — her foster mom could not make it a permanent situation and needed to bring Smushie back. Now 8 years old, Smushie has spent most of her life at ARF and they are hoping to find a special someone, perhaps a pit rescuer, who won’t judge this dog by her breed. Smushie loves people — much more than her own kind — and will need to be the only dog in the household, so all the attention will be hers. She is housebroken and will have no problem adjusting to a new home and family, if only someone would give her a chance.

Marty

Eight-year-old Marty was rescued from the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. He is a playful boy who is house trained and has been mastering his basic obedience skills. He is full of fun, and he is crazy about his treats, which makes training quite easy. But adopter beware, Marty is highly food-motivated and has been known to steal the last bite of a meal off your plate if you are not careful!

Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Sagaponack

gimmeshelteranimalrescue.org

Brownie

Brownie is an 8-year-old, 67 lb shepherd mix. After her owner died, Gimme Shelter rescued her from living in deplorable conditions. Despite her difficult prior life, she is super sweet and affectionate! Her foster mom says, “Brownie is sweet as pie! She absolutely loves to play with her toys, though human attention makes her even happier. She’s very gentle and loving and will plop down nearby just to nap around her people. Brownie is overweight, but loves walks so will be in shape in no time. She’s playful with dogs and gentle as can be with humans. She has a mischievous, silly side where she loves to steal stuff from around the house and bring into her bed, but she’s not destructive. A perfect mix of love and fun! She’s an all-around sweetheart!” Brownie is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Spike

Spike is an 8-year old, 70 lb hound mix. Gimme Shelter rescued him from living in awful conditions after his owner died. In spite of enduring some hard times, he is a sweet older guy with a winning smile who just wants love and snuggles. He gets along well with other dogs. Spike is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and available to foster or adopt.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays

631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Nim

This little Wookie, Nim, is a 10-year-old, 12 lb Shih Tzu with the cutest face ever. He is good with other dogs, and is in search for his forever home. Nim loves time sitting in laps and would prefer a quiet, calm home. Sadly, he does have a significant heart murmur and will be on lifelong medication to manage cardiac disease. But that won’t stop him from loving you just the same!

Halo

Halo is a beautiful, 9-year-old senior girl who’s looking for a calm and comfy home where she can live out her remaining years. She came to SASF after her owner was unable to keep her. They performed a full medical workup and removed multiple mast cell tumors, gave her a full dental and more. Halo does have a heart murmur, but is now cleared to be adopted to someone willing to give a loving senior a second chance. Halo would prefer a home without other dogs or cats.

Maverick

The youngest of our highlighted seniors, this handsome, 5-year-old shepherd mix, Maverick came to SASF as a stray. Sadly no one ever claimed him. He’s a loving boy who wants a family to call his own. Maverick is very social with other dogs and would be great with a canine companion. He’s an energetic boy and would do best with someone with a fully fenced yard who’s willing to exercise him regularly. Maverick is working with shelter staff to learn his leash manners, and he really enjoys going for walks. He’s a strong dog and would do best in a home with children 10 and older.

Reach out to these and other East End shelters to adopt a senior pet today!