Bobby Flay Inks New Deal with Food Network

Amagansett resident Bobby Flay and Discovery’s Food Network have come to an agreement on a new three-year contract, Variety reports. The deal was sealed around six weeks after negotiations came to a halt because neither Flay’s team nor the network could agree on financial terms.

The celebrity chef, restaurateur and author has signed an exclusive pact that will keep him with the Food Network through 2025 and up to his 30th anniversary on air with the cable network. The new contract also expands the number of content opportunities for Flay’s Rock Shrimp Productions, which produces most of his shows for Food Network—and the huge deal has happened just as Discovery is in line for heavy expansion thanks to its pending merger with Warner Media.

Food Network executives ended negotiations with Flay’s representatives in early October after reaching an impasse over financial terms and the scope of the deal, according to insiders.

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s longstanding relationship with Food Network. He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and food streaming content for Discovery. “Bobby generously invites viewers into his culinary world, sharing his #WeCook philosophy and inspiring everyone in the kitchen. Continuing this creative relationship with such an extraordinary talent is the perfect way to usher in the holiday.”

Flay told Variety, “I have an amazing family at Food Network and a great foundation. And I have a sizable library of food television here. I’m a lucky person. I grew up in a time when this country finally decided that food was important.”

Tune in to the Food Network tonight, Tuesday, November 23, at 10 p.m. to see Beat Bobby Flay‘s second episode of Season 29, “It’s a Cakewalk” featuring Food Network’s Damaris Phillips in a team up with the Ace of Cakes, Duff Goldman, in his inaugural appearance. Top pastry chefs Holden Jagger and Tova du Plessis must face off for a chance to bake Bobby under the table.