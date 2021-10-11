Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It may be the end of Bobby Flay‘s reign at Food Network.

The Amagansett homeowner and celebrity chef is set to part ways with the network once his current three-year contract expires at the end of this year, according to Variety.

Citing sources close to the situation, the weekly entertainment newspaper reports that Food Network has ended negotiations with Flay, choosing to move on without the star after both parties could not agree to financial terms. There has been no comment from either Flay or Food Network, reports People.

There since the channel’s inception in 1994, Flay was with the Food Network (and its spinoff, the Cooking Channel) for 27 years, hosting 16 shows, such as Iron Chef America, Beat Bobby Flay, Boy Meets Grill, Food Network Star, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction, BBQ with Bobby Flay, among numerous others—not to mention his many appearances in single-episode specials or on other programs on the network as a judge or special guest.

Of course, Flay will have no shortage of opportunities and projects to keep busy in his post-Food Network life. He’s authored 14 books and has restaurants around the country, including multiple locations of his popular Bobby’s Burger Palace, and Amalfi, his new Italian restaurant in Las Vegas. The chef also launched a podcast, Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay, with his daughter earlier this year. The duo previously hosted The Flay List together on the Food Network.

Flay hosted Dan’s Taste of Two Forks in 2013.