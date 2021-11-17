Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whenever Thanksgiving rolls around, Amagansett homeowner and celebrity chef Bobby Flay is inundated with calls from his A-list pals seeking cooking advice. According to mashed.com, he’s received some especially frantic cries for help from gal pal, Marvel Cinematic Universe star and fellow Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson.

On the most recent episode of Flay’s podcast, Alway Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay, he told his listeners that Johansson is in fact a great cook. “But for some reason on holidays, I’m like her Butterball hotline,” he continued, according to mashed.com. He remembered one particular Thanksgiving when the Black Widow actress logged 30 calls for help, but noted she’s hardly the only one to contact him around the big holiday meal.

“I don’t even know how you focus on your own Thanksgiving,” his 25-year-old daughter and cohost Sophie Flay said earlier in the conversation, adding “I feel like people are calling, texting, FaceTiming you nonstop all day.”

In a 2019 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Johansson admitted to fellow Hamptonite Kelly Ripa and cohost Ryan Seacrest that she had taken advantage of her and Flay’s friendship on Turkey Day, but it was also her first time doing the cooking on her own. And it’s not like their friendship is limited to her bothering him for cooking tips—the pair have been seen enjoying time dining out together in the past, as friends often do.

Now we want to know who else calls Flay, and whether or not Johansson’s new hubby, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, has any kitchen skills to offer this year?