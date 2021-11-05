Top 5 Things to Do for East End Family Fun: Nov. 6–10, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about with your kids on the East End to find fun for the whole family at these five events and some great go-to venues in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, November 6–10, 2021.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Marine Meadows Workshop at Tiana

Saturday, November 6, 10 a.m.

Little marine biologists ages 12 and up are welcome to register ahead of time for this free event that explores the importance of eelgrass to the environment. The focus will be on planting units used for local restoration.

89 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-852-8660 x 34, [email protected], backtothebays.org/volunteer

Open Level Jazz & Jazz Funk

Monday, November 8, 6:15 p.m.

Your little dancer age 8 or up will be kicking to learn the foundations of jazz dance. Students will learn new skills, refine their techniques and develop coordination. The style combines classical ballet with modern dance. Be sure to sign up online ahead of time.

90 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org/workshops-events

Fairy Garden Terrariums

Tuesday, November 9, 3:30 p.m.

Your little crafter age 6 and up will enjoy this unique opportunity to create fairy gardens to hang on the wall. Register ahead of time by contacting the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-539-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Mother Goose for Babies

Tuesday, November 9, 9:30 a.m.

Teeny tots under age 1 will enjoy this opportunity to listen to Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The class includes flannel board stories and fingerplays.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Crafts for Kids: Turkey Centerpiece

Wednesday, November 10

Your little gobbler from 3 years old to fifth grade will relish the opportunity to create a seasonal craft with you. Register ahead of time to pick up your materials at the Rogers Memorial Library, then check out the Facebook page or website for a demonstration video!

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Breitenbach Farms

Fill up on squash, veggies and fruits at this favorite North Fork farm stand. And you can’t leave without picking up some favorite family bottled treasures that include local honey, fruit butter and six unique varieties of hot sauce.

460 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-3839, breitenbachfarms.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Little ones who love a tasty breakfast will enjoy the morning scene here. They will eat up favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and eggs while adults enjoy more interesting options like breakfast tacos. And your kiddos can run around the garden while they’re waiting to be seated.

1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1020, estias.com

The Fudge Company

Kiddos with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also enjoy frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.

67 Main Street, Southhampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Gabrielson’s Country Farm

Your little blossoms will love checking out the flower garden and fall farm stand at Gabrielsen’s Country Farm. Sweet corn, jam and homemade maple syrup are all ready for hungry mouths to sample!

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3257, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Greenport Carousel

Enjoy family fun in Greenport with this 100-year-old carousel for only $2 a ride. Through the end of November, you can visit the attraction on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Hellenic Snack Bar

Kiddos who like to sample a little treat outside will eat up a trip to the Hellenic Snack Bar, where they can play outdoors after finishing up their meals. The menu includes homemade lemonade and kiddie favorites like hot dogs and tuna melts.

5145 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-0138, thehellenic.com

The Long Island Aquarium

This fall, explore an Amazon rainforest, butterflies and other critters of the sea at this Long Island family favorite. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Petit Blue

Little ones who love a unique gift will have a rocking good time at Petit Blue, where they can check out old-fashioned kiddie cars and a special selection of candy.

86 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-658-9222, petitblue.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under ten will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out their website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.