East End Holiday Fairs to Shop for Black Friday

If you’d rather skip Black Friday madness this year, we’ve got good news: You have options. Check out these festive East End holiday fairs on and around Black Friday.

Winter Fest Holiday Shopping

Nov. 20–21, Nov. 27–28, Dec. 4–5, Dec. 11–12 & Dec. 18–19

Find wreaths, poinsettias, craft vendors, a bounce house, grand carousel, wooden train and more at The Shoppes at East Wind Long Island. Check the East Wind calendar for even more fun. 5720 NY-25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

Country Parlor Folk Art Show

Nov. 26–28 & Dec. 4–5

Beginning on Black Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Hallockville Museum Farm will offer handcrafted gifts, artwork and more from area artisans. Hours are Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. hallockville.org

Designer Tree Auction

Nov. 26–27 & Dec. 3–4

Martha Stewart and other designers have created tabletop holiday trees to benefit the Southampton History Museum programs. The silent auction begins at 11 a.m. on Black Friday and ends December 4 at 4 p.m. The holiday shop at Rogers Mansion is open both Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

It’s a Wonderful Village

Nov. 27 & Dec. 4

Southampton Village kicks off its yearly holiday tradition on Shop Small Saturday with a holiday artisans market from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. which features deals aplenty. The kickoff ends with the Firetruck Parade of Lights at 4:45 p.m. from Windmill Lane to Agawam Park, where there will be carols and fireworks. Come back next Saturday for more. 76 Main Street, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

Southold Holiday Fair

Dec. 4, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Southold Historical Museum hosts a holiday fair in Peconic. A variety of works by local vendors will be available and Santa will be ready for photo ops from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Beach Plum Holiday Shop

Nov. 27–28, Dec. 4–5, Dec. 10–12 & Dec. 16–18

The Oysterponds Historical Society’s holiday shop returns with something for everyone. Find gifts, decorations and more as you help support this North Fork institution. Hours are 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and noon–4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 1555 Village Lane, Orient. oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

East Hampton Santa’s Village

Dec. 4–5, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

This market brings artisans from around the region to Herrick Park. Additional Saturday festivities include a Santa parade at 10 a.m. and a holiday basketball competition from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. East Hampton. easthamptonchamber.com

Shop Local Holiday Market

Dec. 10–12, noon–7 p.m.

Shop fine arts at East End Arts’ market. On Saturday, the festivities are in full force with a parade at 3 p.m., bonfire at 4 p.m. and Santa House from 5–7 p.m. Riverhead. riverheadchamber.com

Holidays at the Hangar

Dec. 11, noon–4 p.m.

Come to the East Hampton Airport and discover 20-plus vendors selling locally sourced and handmade items. Rumor has it Santa will pay a surprise visit for some holiday photos. 173 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. soundaircraftservices.com

By Hand Artisan’s Gift Show

Dec. 11–12, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

The By Hand Show is back at Ashawagh Hall with a variety of handmade gifts including fused glass, knits, felted wool, wood crafts, sea glass, skincare and soaps, mosaics, original jewelry, ceramics, honey and more. 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. ashawagh-hall.org