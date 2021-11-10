Fish and Sips Is Back at Long Island Aquarium This Friday

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead (431 East Main Street) is bringing back its annual Fish and Sips wine tasting event this Friday, November 12 from 7–10:30 p.m.

Celebrating its 13th year of Fish and Sips, Long Island Aquarium has invited more than 20 local wineries and craft beverage makers who will bring their delicious libations for tasting and purchasing opportunities. This popular event celebrates the harvest with delectable wines, craft beer and other beverages, plus live music and yummy hors d’oeuvres—all while celebrating the beauty of the aquarium after dark.

“Our annual Fish and Sips event has drawn fantastic crowds, full of cheer as visitors enjoy excellent local wines in the relaxing atmosphere of our exhibits. This year is extra special because it’s the first year back from COVID, and it’s always such a special event—one to celebrate the fruits of the East End,” explains Darlene Puntillo, Long Island Aquarium’s Director of Marketing and Advertising.

Confirmed vendors bringing food and drink from the Hamptons and North Fork, and parts west, include: BAKED.de.lyss.cious, Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, CANette, Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery, Greenport Harbor Brewing, Lenz Winery, LI Spirits, Montauk Distillery, Murph’s Famous Bloody Mary Mix, North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewery, Pindar Vineyards, Raphael Vineyards, RGNY Vineyards, Saucy Confections, Seaside Grill, Terra Vite Vineyards, Tradewinds Brewery, Twin Forks Brewery, Ubergeek Brewery, and WA Meadwerks.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment from Next Level Band, Two Man Acoustical Jam, and Pure Music Group while they walk among the beautifully lighted, fascinating indoor exhibits featuring a wide array of living undersea and land creatures, such as coral reef fish, sharks, clownfish and anemone, cuttlefish, electric and moray eels, giant Pacific octopus, flounder (Look carefully to find them!), jellyfish, piranha, marmosets, snakes, bugs, butterflies, birds and much more.

All tastings are included in the $75 ticket price, but bottles are also available for sale.

Visit longislandaquarium.com for tickets and info.