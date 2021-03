Photos: Winter Beer Fest at Long Island Aquarium

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Winter Beer Fest was recently held at the Long Island Aquarium as part of Long Island Winterfest 2021. Guests enjoyed beer flights from several breweries including Long Ireland Beer Company, North Fork Brewing Company, Twin Fork Beer Company and, new to Riverhead, Peconic County Brewing. Live music and delicious food from the Seaside Grill added to the overall success of the event.

Long Island Aquarium also announced that their 2021 St. Paddy’s Day Beer Fest would be held on March 13. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 631-208-9200 ext.426 or by visiting longislandaquarium.com.