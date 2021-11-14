Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

See what’s happening in the East End “Food Seen” with Thanksgiving offers, special dinners, unique restaurant menus and talks, must-eat breakfasts and more.

Almond Restaurant hosts a special Autumn Dinner on Monday, November 15 featuring farmer, forager and guest chef Jack Formica. This third annual event features a plant-based menu almost entirely sourced from the East End. “I like to say that this is ‘true East End cuisine,’ as 98% of this menu is locally sourced,” shares Formica. “This event is an education and eating event, as so many people do not realize how many native plants are out here and can find their way to your plate.” The special menu, $95 per person plus tax and tip, will be offered from 5–9 p.m., only on November 15. Reservations are required by calling 631-537-5665.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor is open for Thanksgiving, offering a traditional turkey entrée from noon to 8 p.m. The holiday themed entrée of fresh roasted turkey is served with cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and gravy. Cost is $96 for two, plus tax and gratuity, minimum of two people at a table must order. A traditional entrée is available for kids at half price featuring a smaller portion. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. Reservations are recommended; call Lulu at 631-725-0900.

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton celebrates Thanksgiving with a special “Thanksgiving at Home” menu. All orders must be placed by Friday, November 19 at 3 p.m. and pickups will take place on Wednesday, November 24 between 3–5 p.m. The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving. Orders can be placed by visiting their website: nickandtonis.com.

“Manna Mondays” continue at Manna at The Lobster Inn in Southampton on Monday, November 15 with Mindy Crawford of Wölffer Estate discussing sustainability at Wölffer followed by a wine dinner featuring a custom menu prepared by Chef Thomas Bogia paired with Wölffer wines.

Three local restaurants are on the breakfast vibe:

Claude’s at the Southampton Inn announces it is serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and all-day Friday and Saturday.

Moby’s Market — located at the entrance of the East Hampton-based Moby’s restaurant — is now open Friday through Sunday with an all-day menu that includes morning coffee, salads, grain bowls, pizza, chicken sandwiches, burgers and even ice cream. Prices range from $12–$23.

La Fondita in Amagansett also serves breakfast on weekends from 10 a.m. to noon. Every Saturday and Sunday the following Mexican breakfast specialties will be available: torta desayuno ($9) which is a Portuguese roll, fried eggs, ham, refried beans, chipotle puree, avocado and queso fresco. There’s also a breakfast burrito ($9); chilaquiles en salsa roja con huevos ($14) served with rice, refried beans, queso fresco and crema. Look for chicken, pork or roasted peppers and cheese tamales for $6. You need a sweet after that? Order atole ($4) — cornmeal porridge with pineapple and chocolate!

Highway Restaurant‘s “Asian Night” returns Thursday, November 18 alongside Joto Sake. Available for dine-in and takeaway, the offerings include sushi, sashimi, yellow fish curry, chicken ramen, Thai ribs and Thai chicken stir fry. Highway also hosts a wine tasting on Wednesday, November 17 in partnership with Vinifera Imports and Westhampton Fine Wine. The tasting begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7:15 p.m., costing $180 per person; guests must RSVP by Saturday, November 13.

Food Quote: “First we eat, then we do everything else.” ~M.F.K Fisher

