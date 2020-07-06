Moby’s Restaurant Returns to Pantigo Road in East Hampton

Moby’s has returned home for its eighth season on the East End to its original location on Pantigo Road in East Hampton, after a few summers spent at East Hampton Point. The popular eatery, created by partners Nick Hatsatouris and Lincoln Pilcher, has opened its doors with a new culinary director, a market and outdoor seating.

Located in a charming and restored farmhouse from the 1880s, Moby’s coastal Italian menu is now being executed by its new, James Beard Award–winning chef Mark Ladner, who serves as culinary director.

Adapting to COVID-times the restaurant is now including extensive to-go offerings and utilizing its outdoor space. The menu includes favorites like wood-fired pizza, pasta, local seafood and seasonal vegetable dishes, along with bottled cocktails and wine, all offered for pickup. Outdoor seating is available on Moby’s expansive lawn, by reservation. The outdoor garden, located on almost four acres of land, includes ample picnic table seating. You’ll also find a fire pit, bocce court and lawn games.

Moby’s Market will make use of the restaurant’s interior as a lifestyle shop featuring an array of goods. The market will offer pantry items like pastas and sauces, spreads and dips, house infused olive oil, along with entertaining essentials and self-care items. Products include swimwear, accessories, skin and body care, linens and aprons, ceramics and more. The goal is to help guests recreate magical East End summer experiences at home.

This summer’s dining menu will offer bright vegetable antipasti, fresh pasta made in-house daily, pizzas from the wood-burning oven, local seafood and housemade ice cream. Ladner has previously helmed the kitchens at Manhattan’s Lupa, Otto and Del Posto.

With over 20 years of pasta-making experience, his expertise is showcased in classic dishes like the cacio e pepe or the spaghetti alle vongole. He also creates his own unique spin with a lighter take on an eggplant lasagna. Ladner also plans to host a series of guest chef collaborations and pop-ups in the coming weeks.

Complementing the Italian fare, a selection of bottled cocktails are available for pickup including a Spicy Margarita, Rum Punch, Negroni and ‘Gansett Sunset made with fresh watermelon, Aperol, gin and lemon juice. Also offered is a housemade Limoncello and a take-home Tequila or Mezcal service. Bottles and cases of wine can also be added to takeout orders.

For guests dining at the restaurant, signature cocktails are available both individually and in large-format.

Online orders can be placed at mobysny.com and reservations for outdoor dining can be made using Resy.