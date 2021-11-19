Driver Pleads Guilty to Fatal Amagansett Hit-and-run

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A West Babylon man has admitted to causing the hit-and-run death of a 36-year-old woman walking with her kids in her hometown of Amagansett earlier this year.

Mark A. Corrado Jr. pleaded guilty in Suffolk County court on November 10 to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a class D felony.

East Hampton Town Police have said Corrado was driving his 1997 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck eastbound on Montauk Highway when he struck Yuris Murillo Cruz, who was pushing her kids, ages 1 and 4, in a stroller on the shoulder of the road near the corner of Bunker Hill Road at 11:42 a.m. on January 13.

“Corrado did not stop and continued east before abandoning the vehicle in a wooded area on Gilberts Path in Amagansett and fleeing the area,” police said in a news release.

Police located the vehicle during a search of the area. Corrado surrendered to East Hampton Town Police detectives at the Suffolk County Police First Precinct in West Babylon later the same day. He then confessed to police, but initially pleaded not guilty.

He was already facing a charge of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in property damage two months prior to his arrest. Details on that case were not immediately available.

Supreme Court Justice John Collins promised him a sentence of one and one-third to four years in prison pursuant to the plea agreement, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 29.