Amagansett Fatal Crash Suspect Was Charged With Another Hit-and-run in November

A West Babylon man who East Hampton Town Police arrested Wednesday for the hit-and-run death of a 36-year-old woman in her hometown of Amagansett was accused of fleeing the scene of another crash two months prior, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Mark A. Corrado Jr. was driving his 1997 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck eastbound on Montauk Highway when he struck Yuris Murillo Cruz, who was pushing her kids, ages 1 and 4, in a stroller on the shoulder of the road near the corner of Bunker Hill Road at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

“Corrado did not stop and continued east before abandoning the vehicle in a wooded area on Gilberts Path in Amagansett and fleeing the area,” police said in a news release.

Police located the vehicle during a search of the area. Corrado surrendered to East Hampton Town Police detectives at the Suffolk County Police Thirst Precinct in West Babylon later the same day.

The 28-year-old suspect was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The charge “is based in part on the audio- and video-recorded confession of the defendant and [his] sworn written deposition,” detectives said in court documents.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday morning at East Hampton Town Justice Court. No bail was set, but the court ordered a pre-trail supervisory release with alcohol and narcotic conditions, court officials said. He was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, was traditionally does not comment on pending cases.

Corrado was already facing a charge of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in property damage, which is a traffic infraction under New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, from an incident on Nov. 17, court records show. Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, he is not scheduled to be arraigned on that charge until Feb. 8, prosecutors said. Details on that case were not immediately available.

East Hampton Town Police detectives are continuing the investigation in the Amagansett crash and ask anyone with information to call them at 631-537-7575.