Things to Do in the Hamptons: November 5–11, 2021

Enjoy fall in the Hamptons at a diverse range of fun events, including live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions and more, November 5–11, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Andy Falco in Concert

Sunday, November 7, 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Andy Falco is one-fifth of the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass quintet The Infamous Stringdusters. His forthcoming album The Will of the Way stems from a number of songs that he’s had for a while, but much of it was written during what he refers to as “the great pause” of 2020. Tickets to the show at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center are $38–$48.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Adult Tap

Monday, November 8, 6 p.m.

Have you ever wondered if you’ve got talented toes? This beginner class can introduce you to the vocabulary, basic techniques and rhythm sequences of tap dancing. Enjoy a casual environment and lots of

encouragement!

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Southampton Farmers and Artisans Market

Sunday, November 7, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to sample the delicious treasures of local farmers, artisans and craft makers. Treats range from granola and ravioli to paintings and knitwear.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

The Maize at Fairview Farm at Mecox

Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Explore this year’s challenging Maize — eight acres of corn with two miles of paths, including raised areas with spectacular views of the farm and nearby water — then try your skill at the corn cannon, peruse the

produce market and bake shop and, of course, head into the pumpkin patch to pick yourself a winner. There’s a map of the corn maze on the farm’s website, if you feel like planning your speedrun strats ahead of time.

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Writing with Wade

Monday, November 8, 4 p.m

If you have a way with words, you won’t want to miss your chance to work with Wade Dooley, playwright, actor and creator of the Bay Street Theater’s The Prompter. The class is appropriate for both experienced and novice writers. Register ahead of time for the link.

631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Charcoal for Beginners

Wednesday, November 10, 3:30 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this beginner art class focusing on charcoal technique with artist Roisin Bateman. Register for the Zoom ahead of time and pick up your kit at the John Jermain Library.

631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Author Event: Martin H. Levinson

Wednesday, November 10, 7 p.m.

Meet with the author to discuss his latest book of poems, Signal Reactions and Other Poems, which are known for their wit, charm and poignancy. Register ahead of time to receive Zoom information.

631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour of The Watermill Center

Friday, November 5, 2:30 p.m.

Art lovers can register in advance to view this inspiring art space that includes a curated art collection, a large study library and well-manicured grounds and gardens. The tour is $15-$35 and requires sturdy footwear and clothing appropriate for both indoor and outdoor viewings.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, [email protected], watermillcenter.org

Impression at the White Room Gallery

Through November 11

Don’t miss your last weekend to catch this carefully curated exhibition. Modern painter Stuart Yankell, sculptor Sylvie Perrin and photographer Bob Tabor bring you exciting creations on the theme of movement.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Jeff Muhs: The Uncanny Valley

Through January 2

This exhibition originates from a sculptural process Muhs describrs as “dynamic free casting.” Through it, artists develop unique ways of forming concrete. This unique collection explores the relationship between inanimate objects and human emotional responses to them.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, [email protected], guildhall.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.