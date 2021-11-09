Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Marya Martin, Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Founder

Marya Martin, Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival founder
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival founder Marya Martin

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 52: This week on “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Marya Martin, founder of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival. A New Zealand native, Martin enjoys a musical career of remarkable breadth and achievement — balancing the roles of chamber musician, festival director, soloist, teacher and supporter of musical institutions. She founded the BCMF in 1984, which has been bringing world-class chamber music to the East End ever since.

Dan Rattiner Talks with Marya Martin, Founder of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival – Episode 52

