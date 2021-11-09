Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 52: This week on “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Marya Martin, founder of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival. A New Zealand native, Martin enjoys a musical career of remarkable breadth and achievement — balancing the roles of chamber musician, festival director, soloist, teacher and supporter of musical institutions. She founded the BCMF in 1984, which has been bringing world-class chamber music to the East End ever since.

