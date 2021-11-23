Quogue Opts Out of Legal Pot Sales

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Village of Quogue has joined the growing list of East End municipalities to opt out of allowing recently legalized recreational marijuana to be sold at pot shops or cannabis cafes within its borders.

The village board unanimously passed the opt-out legislation at its board meeting on October 15.

“It is the intent of this local law to opt the Village of Quogue out of hosting retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption establishments within its boundaries,” the village code states.

New York State legalized recreational marijuana possession and consumption in March, but towns and villages have until December 31 to decide whether to opt out of allowing sales or on-site consumption in their communities. But since the neighboring Shinnecock Indian Nation announced plans to open a dispensary in Southampton this year, and the tribe is not bound by town laws, some, especially Town of Southampton leaders, have questioned whether opting out would be effective.

The Town of Shelter Island passed a measure in May opting out of sales and on-site consumption of marijuana, the Village of Southampton followed suit in September, and the Village of Westhampton Beach passed a similar law a week before Quogue. The Riverhead Town Board voted down an opt-out proposal in June. Other villages and towns across the East End are debating whether to opt out as well.

The state law allows residents of localities that opt out a chance to petition for a referendum giving voters a chance to decide whether to opt back in. Municipalities that opt out now can also vote to opt back in on their own at a later date.