Recipe: 1770 House Chef Michael Rozzi’s Potato & Celery Chowder

Learn to make a delicious, hearty potato & celery chowder with this recipe from chef Michael Rozzi of The 1770 House.

(Makes about 10 servings)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. extra virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup of celery, diced

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 pinch paprika

1 fresh rosemary sprig, chopped

1 thyme sprig, chopped

3 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks (for step 3)

1/2 gallon vegetable stock

2 Yukon Gold potatoes cut in ½-inch dice (for step 7)

For garnish: grated Parmesan, chopped celery leaves, black pepper, chopped celery leaf, extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

1. Warm olive oil over medium heat in large soup pot. Add garlic, celery and onion and cook until soft and translucent.

2. Increase heat to medium high, add white wine and reduce by half, add paprika.

3. Add herbs, potatoes and vegetable stock.

4. Cover, bring to a simmer until potatoes are cooked and tender enough to puree.

5. Carefully (and slowly) puree in small batches using a kitchen blender or immersion blender.

6. Return to your soup pot, place on low heat, add salt and white pepper to taste.

7. Add the diced potatoes and celery, continue to simmer on low until tender, about 30 minutes.

8. Ladle the soup into bowls and sprinkle any or all of the garnish ingredients on top.

~This recipe comes to us courtesy of The 1770 House, 1770house.com.