What to Do on the North Fork This Week: Nov. 26–Dec. 3, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy Thanksgiving and then put together a long weekend of North Fork fun using our event highlights for November 26–December 3, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

The Magic of Motown with Former Members of The Temptations

Friday, November 26, 8 p.m.

Join former members of The Temptations, The Four Tops and Heat Wave as they entertain you with all of your favorite Motown and Soul Classics. Rock out to the hits of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and James Brown. Tickets are $49 or $59 and can be purchased ahead of time online.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Bryan Gallow at Clovis Point

Saturday, November 27, 1-5 p.m.

Enjoy the music of Bryan Gallow, a local singer-songwriter, while sampling the treasures of Clovis Point winery. The establishment is known for its delicious French wines, excellent service and welcoming atmosphere.

1935 NY-25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

The Realm Band at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Saturday, November 27, 5 p.m.

You won’t want to miss your chance to enjoy the upbeat strummings of this Long Island favorite band that plays a mix of reggae, rock and ska. Meanwhile, check out one-of-a-kind local lagers and ales in seasonal flavors like Gingerbread Cookie Pie.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Tommy Campo at Jason’s Winery

Sunday, November 28, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a lovely afternoon of music with guitarist Tommy Campo. While you’re there, take in the vibe of a stylish tasting room and lots of tables.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Comedy Night at Jamesport Farm Brewery

Wednesday, December 1, 7 p.m.

Get tickets ahead of time online for this ha-ha-happening event at the Jamesport Farm Brewery. While you’re enjoying the local comedy, sample the lagers, ciders and cocktails that make this establishment a local favorite.

5873 Main Road, Riverhead. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Friday Film: Roman Holiday

Friday, November 26, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Get out for the afternoon and enjoy this classic film starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. It’s the story of a sheltered princess who escapes for the night and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Annual Candlelight Tour at the Southold History Museum

Friday, November 26, 3-6 p.m.

Ring in the warmth of the holiday season with this candlelight tour and Christmas tree lighting, taking place at the Maple Lane Complex of historical buildings in Southold. You can enjoy beautiful decorations, meet Santa in the barn and watch local artisans create things like baskets and wood design Everyone can enjoy live music and refreshments while little ones play games on the lawn with Santa. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. The event is free, but you can RSVP online.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Apertivo! at Terra Vite Winery

Friday, November 26, 4-8 p.m.

Celebrate a lovely Italian happy hour tradition with Terra Vite winery every Friday. Get a single glass of wine and three briny Italian snacks for only $15, or $3 off a single glass of wine.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Holiday Shopping at The Havens Store

Friday, November 26 & Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Looking for something unique for the holidays? Check out the work of local artists currently on display at the Shelter Island Historical Society. There are extended hours this weekend, or you can shop online anytime!

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.com

OHS’s Beach Plum Holiday Shop

Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28, 12-4 p.m.

Don’t miss the first weekend this season to purchase something special for the holidays at the Oysterpond Historical Society’s popular Beach Plum Society Holiday Shop. Crafts, games and unique gifts are all available. Proceeds will go to support the mission of OHS.

1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Champagne & Doughnut Pairings

Sunday, November 28, noon

Get your sweet tooth ready for this collaboration with the NoFoDoCo at Pindar Vineyards. Learn to pair three sparkling wines with three delectable doughnut flavors. The pairing is $30 and reservations are required.

37645 NY-25, Peconic. pindar.net

All Ages Skate Session

Sunday, November 28, 1-4 p.m.

Those who love to wheel around the rink will enjoy this rockin’ session for all ages. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online or for cash at the door. Skate rentals are included in the price, which is $10 for skaters and $5 for non-skating chaperones. You can also bring your own skates.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Chanukah Party & Menorah Lighting

Sunday, November 28, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss Congregation Tifereth Israel’s special holiday tradition at the Greenport Temple. Refreshments and latkes will follow.

514 Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-477-0232, tiferethisraelgreenport.org

Riverhead Menorah Lighting

Sunday, November 28, 5 p.m.

Join Temple Israel of Riverhead for an outdoor community menorah lighting on the first night of Chanukah. Masks are required.

Riverfront Park, Riverhead. 631-727-3191, templeisraelriverhead.org

Hot Yoga & Community Benefit at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue

Thursday, December 2, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to drink wine, shop and get some hot yoga in. Proceeds from your shopping and waistline trimming will go to help the horses. And you can bring your unused yoga mats and non-perishable food items to help those in need.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

4th Annual Greenport Winter Walk

Through December 31.

Take a walk through Greenport and vote for your favorite holiday design at any participating vendor, restaurant or hotel. Anyone who votes will be entered to win a Holiday Grand Prize Basket.

Greenport. [email protected], greenportvillage.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Medicare Open Enrollment

Monday, November 29, 4 p.m.

If you have questions about enrolling in Medicare or making changes to your existing plan, don’t miss this opportunity. Sign up for Zoom info.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable

Tuesday, November 30, 4 p.m.

Join your fellow poetry lovers to discuss new and classic works in depth. Register ahead of time on the Shelter Island Library website for Zoom information.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Mystery Book Discussion

Wednesday, December 1, 3 p.m.

Talk about Sun Down Motel with your fellow mystery lovers. The novel tells the story of a night clerk at a small-town motel who uncovers some secrets she can’t ignore. The book group is hybrid and you can get the Zoom info by emailing

[email protected].

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Fictional Narratives

On view through November 28

Don’t miss your last weekend to view this impressive collection of works by local artists. The exhibition features photography that explores light and texture through surrealistic interpretations of classic Americana. Admission is free.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-723-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.