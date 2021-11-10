Something to Wine About: Wölffer’s 2018 Caya Cabernet Franc

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

For those looking for a beautiful wine to enjoy by the firepit or the fireplace, the 2018 Caya Cabernet Franc from Wölffer Estate Vineyard fits the bill perfectly. This is an elegant, yet robust, cabernet Franc that will cause even your most ardent cabernet sauvignon fans to take notice. Notes of grilled cherry, coffee, earth and mocha make this medium-bodied wine a decadent treat.

“We have been making cabernet Franc since 1995. Over the years as the vines matured, and the winemaker, we started to get incredible quality from our cab Franc vineyards,” Roman Roth, winemaker for Wölffer Estate, explains. “As we are always looking to improve our quality and create wines of the highest caliber, we felt it was time to make a White Horse Cabernet Franc. The White Horse labels represent our best wines which have exemplary structure and longevity.”

He continues, “We are especially proud of the outcome for our 2018 vintage since it was not an easy growing year. … Everybody can make good wine in a good year, but at Wölffer we make great wines in the tough years. … Cabernet Franc is one of the great varieties that will put Long Island on the world map of winemaking.”

It isn’t often one drinks a $37 wine and it feels like it should be priced nearly double, but this is one of those times. The 2018 Caya Cabernet Franc was aged for 18 and a half months in 28% new and 72% old French oak. New oak imparts more oak characteristics than old oak. This wine can pair wonderfully with red meats, whether barbecue or filet mignon. It also pairs deliciously with dark chocolate. With a wonderfully lush mouth feel, it also drinks stunningly well all on its own.

For more info, visit wolffer.com.