Mattituck Cabinet Maker Richard Mowdy Dies at 58

Richard Edward Mowdy Jr. of Aquebogue died on Saturday, December 18. He was 58 years old.

Richard was born on September 28, 1963, in Smithtown to Ann (née Molyneaux) and Richard E. Mowdy Sr. He graduated from Riverhead High School.

On November 5, 1999, in Southold, Richard married the love of his life Coleen (née McGuirk) Mowdy and together they had three children. He worked as a self-employed master carpenter for his entire career, specializing in cabinetry.

Richard loved Harley Davidsons, gardening, barbecuing, his pets, music and, most importantly, his family. He was humble, hard-working, a great and loyal father, husband, brother, son and friend, and he loved to ride motorcycles.

He is survived by his loving wife Coleen; children John, Christopher and Brandon; mother Ann Mowdy; and siblings Michael Mowdy (Christina) of Laurel and James Mowdy (Karen) of Laurel.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28 from 4–7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, December 29 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.