Danielle’s Objects of Obsession Gift Guide: Buy with Style

Dan’s stylish sister Danielle offers some truly fabulous objects of obsession in this stylish East End gift guide for the holidays.

1. Superga x Loveshackfancy Women’s Classic Sneaker

These floral kicks with colorful laces and gold eyelet detail will put a smile on the face of your budding sneakerhead. Italian shoemaker Superga takes its inspiration from LoveShackFancy’s feminine frocks. shopthegirlsroom.com

2. Cinderella All Over Sequin Clutch

This glittering bag with a simple chain can take you from the most formal evening to a night out in jeans. It is also the perfect accessory to dress up a simple black sheath. michellefarmer.com

3. Ruby by Double Diamond and Joe Doucet

A perfect way to light up holiday tables is by gifting friends with this limited edition contemporary wine holder. The sleek red statement piece by New York designer Joe Doucet will brighten up any holiday table. You can wrap it along with Double Diamond’s famous cabernet or a bottle of your choice from a local Long Island vineyard. doublediamondwines.com

4. Ralph Lauren Holiday Candle

Apart from adding style to a table or mantle, the candle imparts a sensual aroma of evergreen, red currant and juniper berry that shouts Christmas. Long after the tree is down you can recall the seasonal magic by just lighting it up and inhaling. ralphlauren.com

5. Ilona Realistic High-Resolution Foundation

Some foundations sink into your pores and make them look larger, others leave a greasy film, and many tinted moisturizers hardly give coverage. This one, which comes in 10 shades, glides on easily and evenly, and though it’s light, provides a flawless, natural looking finish. ilona.com

6. 1more ColorBuds

These lightweight, comfortable earbuds with high definition, premium sound and noise cancellation come in four colors — black, gold, green and pink. They provide six hours of battery on a single charge — 22 hours with the included portable charging case. usa.1more.com

7. Sobel Skin RX 45% Retinol Complex Night Treatment

One of the surest ways to soften deep lines and improve skin texture is by using retinol, and Dr. Howard Sobel’s potent formula also contains macadamia seed, cucumber extract, ginger root extract and chamomile to decrease puffiness and prevent free radical damage. drsobelskinrx.com

8. Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Standard pillowcases can tug on skin, create creases, absorb natural oil and play havoc with styled hair, but these soft and smooth covers, made from long fibre mulberry silk and non-toxic dyes, are known for their anti-aging benefits. They come in a range of color options including caramel and marble — the bronze makes a particularly lustrous gift. slip.com

9. London Bangles

What could be more festive than a delicate 18k gold bangle set with diamonds and colorful gemstones? These can be worn as single bracelets or paired with others. londonjewelers.com

10. Nars Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palette

The universally popular subtle rosy Dolce Vita shade, that sells out in the company’s lipstick, is the inspiration for this holiday shadow kit which combines mattes, satins and shimmers. narscosmetics.com

11. Natura Holiday Tucumã Deluxe Set

The cheerfully packaged gift set from Natura Brasil holds a trio of products — exfoliating gel, concentrated balm and hand cream — all containing Tucumã, an Amazonian plant that is able to sprout back even after fires. The rejuvenating oils and butters protect existing hyaluronic acid and stimulate its new production. naturabrasil.com

12. Patchwork Wool-Blend Shawl Cardigan

A bold Southwestern-styled belted patchwork wool sweater in holiday red is a perfect piece to top off leggings or a dress. You can venture to dinner wearing it, and keep it on to stay cozy by the fire at home. ralphlauren.com