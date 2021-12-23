Family Fun on the East End Between Christmas & New Year’s

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve are all about enjoying time with family. Get out and about with the kids and try these fun activities and events on the East End this week, December 27–30, 2021.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Where Do Bugs Go in Winter?

Monday, December 27, 10:30 a.m.

If you want to know where bugs set up shop when it’s freezing, you won’t want to miss this special workshop for children of all ages presented by the South Fork Natural History Museum. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Advanced reservations are required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

School’s Out Roller Skating for All Ages

Monday, December 27, 1-4 p.m.

Bring your little gliders over the Greenport American Legion, where they can strap on their skates and burn some energy on a homework-free afternoon. You can purchase tickets with a credit card online or pay cash at the door.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Stories & Songs for Little Ones

Tuesday, December 28, 10:30 a.m.

Bring your little learner ages birth to three years over to the lovely Amagansett Library for singing, clapping and rhyming. The event will take place in the Children’s Room.

215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Virtual Balloon Sculpting

Wednesday, December 29

Your little critters in grades 2-5 can float on over to the Rogers Memorial Library to pick up their balloon-making kits. Then, you can jump on the library’s Facebook page or website to join Magician Joseph Ciaravino of “Prestino’s Magic” as he guides you through the creation of some basic balloon figures.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

New Year’s Eve at the Flanders Youth Center

Thursday, December 30, 4 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with the Southampton Youth Bureau. Students in grades K–8 are invited to meet at the Flanders Youth Center to celebrate New Year’s Eve a day early with bingo, arts and crafts and a balloon drop! For more information or to register, call in advance.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

The Candy Man

This family favorite offers custom chocolates, truffles and caramels. Also, enjoy jellies and chocolate covered-fruit. It’s worth the trip if you want to see some of the biggest chocolate-covered strawberries on the East End!

22350 Main Road, Orient. 631-323-2645

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and claw, as well as bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss this season’s fantastic indoor exhibits that include an Amazon rainforest, birds and coral reefs. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online and there’s special pricing for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm

Your little elves will be bouncing for the chance to jump to Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, where they can cut down a tree, ice skate and even visit a petting zoo. Enjoy some hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn while you party. And parents will warm right over to the Christmas Tree shop, where they can purchase last-minute treasures like ornaments, stocking stuffers and mittens.

30105 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm

This farm has it all, including 14-minute train rides, Santa’s mailbox and Charlie Brown Land. There’s a snack shed where you can purchase pretzels and hot chocolate and a gift shop for moms and dads. And of course, you’ll want to find that perfect family Christmas tree before it’s too late.

26085 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton Ice Skating rink for some serious winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Sundays on the Bay

Enjoy delicious holiday dining after a day of frolicking in the winter fun on the East End. Parents can feast on seafood, steaks and local craft beers, while tots can dine on a children’s menu that includes items like fried flounder and mini burgers.

369 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2611, sundaysonthebayrestaurant.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini-dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors and holiday gifters.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Zuhuski Farm

Take a stroll to Cutchogue to cut down your last-minute tree or choose from a fine selection of pre-cut Fraser fir. The nursery offers lovely winter options like Boxwood and Blue Princess Holly.

12025 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond