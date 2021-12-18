Food Seen: Disset Advent Cookies, Christmas Dining and More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dig in to holiday goodies, including Disset Chocolate’s advent cookies, seasonal dinners and eats, lobster roll kits and more delights from this week’s East End “Food Seen.”

Disset Chocolate’s “12 Days of Christmas” is an assortment of 12 unique flavors, all inspired by the traditional Christmas carol. The 12 days begin on Christmas Day and end on Three Kings Day. For Disset, the collection is their version of an advent calendar that offers a delicious, bite-sized bonbon to enjoy daily. Flavors include roasted pear (a partridge in a pear tree), honey with gold leaf (five golden rings), and hazelnut pop rocks for (12 drummers drumming). The collection is priced at $39 and can be purchased online or in store at Atelier Disset, 28080 Main Road, Cutchogue.

Almond Restaurant has announced their 21st annual Christmas Eve tradition of Berkshire suckling pig roast sourced this year from Roaming Acres Farm served with seasonal accompaniments for $49. A portion of the revenue from Christmas Eve will be donated to the Pajama Program (pajamaprogram.org). The program provides new, warm pajamas and new books to children in need in the United States and all around the world, many of whom are waiting to be adopted. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. Hours on Christmas Eve, December 24 are 5–9 p.m. For reservations, call 631-537-5665.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor is offering homemade Bûche de Noël cakes for the holiday. The chocolate sponge cake layered with dark chocolate mousse, brandied cherry and white chocolate mousse is made in two sizes: $55 for two to four people and $110 for six to 10 people. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours before Christmas Eve. Call 631-725-0900 to reserve.

Riverhead’s Buoy One location is having a holiday event Sunday, December 19 from 1–5 p.m., which includes face painting for the kids, a hot chocolate bar, drink specials and a visit from Santa! In addition to their indoor seating, they also have an outdoor heated tent. Both the Westhampton location and Riverhead stores are open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, takeout and fresh fish. Both locations are open on Christmas Eve.

TownLine BBQ smoked a limited number of ½ bone-in hams (10–12 lbs). Each ham ($160) serves approximately 12–14 people. Hams come with reheating instructions and a house-made glaze. Sides, which serve six to eight people, are available including: collard greens ($24/qt.), maple sweet potato mash ($22/qt.), brown sugar roasted acorn squash ($22/qt.) and jalapeño cheddar cornbread ($30). Call 631-537-2271 for info. Ham pickup is on December 24 between noon and 5 p.m.

Lobster Roll aka LUNCH is offering hot and cold lobster roll kits for nationwide shipping this holiday season. The kit features a pound of lobster meat, two jars of mayonnaise, Lobster Roll’s special seasoning packet, butter, New England-style split-top rolls and lemon, along with step-by-step instructions for making and assembling your lobster rolls at home. The lobster roll kits retail for $129 each, not including shipping. Place your orders at lobsterroll.com.

K Pasa in Sag Harbor is offering their hot sauces for pick up. Depending on your preferred level of spice, K Pasa makes Not Hot, Red Hot and G Sauce. They’re available at the restaurant.

Food Quote: “Dining partners, regardless of gender, social standing or the years they’ve lived, should be chosen for their ability to eat — and drink! — with the right mixture of abandon and restraint.” ~M.F.K Fisher, author

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!