Three Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Ideas on the East End

Time is running out to check off Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, but fear not, shoppers! The Hamptons and North Fork have some great spots to pick up last-minute holiday gifts and experiences, and you won’t have to depend on shipping when you’re shopping on the East End.

The Clubhouse

Located on 174 Daniels Hole Road in East Hampton, The Clubhouse is perfect for all ages and offers fun and interactive activities like bowling, miniature golf, an arcade, live shows and events for watching college football on Saturday as well as the big games on Sunday. And just in case that’s not enough entertainment for you, they offer just as many options to eat, like their clubhouse wings and rustic pizza, as well as beer and cocktails. This all-in-one venue offers the gift of a memorable experience loaded with fun that would make a perfect gift for friends or your family, although this venue certainly has room for both. The Clubhouse has several party package options for birthdays and other private events, but they’re just as suited for a date night or an intimate group of a few friends. Try out this venue during the holidays or any time of the year. The visit could be the gift, or buy someone a credit for future fun! 631-537-BOWL (2695), clubhousehamptons.com

East Wind Long Island

East Wind Long Island, on 5720 NY-25A in Wading River, is a hotel and venue for weddings and other special events boasting a spa, restaurants, an indoor pool, as well as serene gardens. The venue even has a country fair style carousel featuring fun and colorful animals like horses, zebras and a cat, among a few others. The beautiful and glamorous location also has events like their upcoming New Year’s Eve Gala that includes a live DJ, delicious food, beautiful scenery and a Champagne toast. Their gorgeous spa offers services from hair and nails, to skin care, massages and more. The venue is the perfect place for a dream wedding, among many other special events, and their staff boasts special care and attention to make any event unforgettable. During the holiday season, the property offers gift cards and could be perfect for a glamorous day for any occasion. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com

Go West!

Go West!, on 4105 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, is a unique place to find everything Western, from boots, to apparel, cowboy hats and other giftware that make for cute memorabilia or a lovely thought for a friend or family member. The Western apparel shop has been around for over 20 years, and this neighborhood gem offers all kinds of fun trinkets and gifts for the holidays or any special occasion for adults and kids. They offer gift cards for those looking to surprise someone, but aren’t sure what to get. The shop is filled with fun apparel and accessories, and a stop by the store is bound to result in a purchase, or at the very least, a fun visit searching through all of the shop’s goods. If you have someone you know who’s enamored with the classic style of the Old West, this store is perfect to visit. 631-244-9378, gowestny.com