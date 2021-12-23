Podcasts

Power Women: Dr. Susan Poser, Hofstra University President, Long Island Association Board Member

Hofstra University president Dr. Susan Poser
Hofstra University president Dr. Susan Poser

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Dr. Susan Poser, president of Hofstra University and a Member of the Long Island Association Board of Directors, about the people who impacted her early life, her newest role at Hofstra and her secrets to success.

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks, make sure you subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode, or you can stream the podcast online.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Dr. Susan Poser, The Ninth and Current President of Hofstra University and Member of the Long Island Association Board of Directors

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Produced by Melony Uy and Eric Hercules

