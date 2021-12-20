Riverhead Man Charged with Fatal DWI Crash into Flanders Home

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Riverhead man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car into a house in Flanders, killing his 36-year-old passenger early Friday morning, Southampton Town Police said.

Santiago Monzon-Archila, 40, was charged with driving while intoxicated and police said additional charges will be filed later. The victim was identified as Noe Hernandez-Nunez of Riverside.

Monzon-Archila was driving a 2007 Toyota sedan westbound on Flanders Road when his car left the roadway and struck a two-story residence near the corner of Long Neck Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m., police said.

Both Monzon-Archila and Hernandez-Nunez, who was ejected, were taken to local hospitals. The driver was treated for his injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead. None of the four people in the house — three adults and a child — were injured.

Southampton Town Police detectives are continuing the investigation with New York State Police and ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230.