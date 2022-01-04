Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New York Lottery announced Sunday that a $50,000 third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Sag Harbor for their January 1 drawing.

The lucky ticket, which was purchased at Royal Mini Mart — the legal name of the B & B Auto Service Gulf Station grocery store — located at 144 Hampton Street in Sag Harbor, was one of two $50,000 winners sold in Suffolk County for the January 1 drawing, and one of three sold in NY State.

Suffolk County’s second $50,000 ticket was sold out of West Islip shop Popular Card & Gift, located at 522 Union Boulevard. The third was purchased at Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, a town in Dutchess County upstate.

No one had come forward to claim the winnings from Sag Harbor or the other two locations as of Tuesday evening, according to a NY Lottery representative explained, noting that a Powerball ticket must have four matching numbers and the matching Powerball in order to win the third prize of $50,000. Five matching numbers wins $1 million, and five matching numbers with matching Powerball wins the jackpot.

The winning Powerball numbers for the January 1 drawing were 6-12-39-48-50 and the Powerball was 7.

With no big winners, NY Lottery’s current Powerball jackpot is up to $610 million, and the next drawing is on Wednesday, January 5.

In the meantime, someone on the East End has left $50,000 sitting on the table.

Players can use the New York Lottery app or visit the website, nylottery.ny.gov, to check tickets securely.