Episode 59: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Sir Ivan (Wilzig), recording artist, philanthropist and songwriter best known for his 1960s pop-dance remakes and early 1970s peace songs, as well as for the legendary parties thrown at his Water Mill castle. He created the Peaceman Foundation, a nonprofit organization that battles hatred, bullying, violence and post traumatic stress disorder, and has made numerous reality TV appearances through the years.