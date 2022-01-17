Hampton Bays Man Charged With Christmas Home Invasion Murder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Hampton Bays man was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting a 53-year-old man to death in the victim’s Southampton home on Christmas, Suffolk County police sad.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Dominick Parisi, 57, of with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Steven Byrnes on December 25. Parisi was held overnight at Southampton Town Police headquarters and arraigned Monday at Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

He is also awaiting trial in Suffolk County court on charges of driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving an uninspected vehicle, records show. Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.

Southampton Town Police officers had responded to a 911 call reporting a home invasion on Roses Grove Road, where they found a resident of the home had been shot at 8:45 a.m., police had said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.