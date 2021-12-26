Southampton Man Killed in Christmas Home Invasion

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed during a Southampton home invasion on Christmas morning, Suffolk County and Southampton Town Police said.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a home invasion on Roses Grove Road, where they found a resident of the home, Steven Byrnes, had been shot at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.