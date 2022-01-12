Ina Garten Shows Reese Witherspoon How to Live

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton’s Barefoot Contessa culinary queen Ina Garten surprised followers of Reese Witherspoon‘s Instagram account on Monday by replying to the Big Little Lies actress’s list of good habits and sharing a list of her own habits that pretty much refuted everything Witherspoon shared.

It was, in a word, FANTASTIC.

“Let’s talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life?” Witherspoon said in her post, which included a video featuring her talking about James Clear‘s book Atomic Habits, and explaining how the habits people practice each day can make their lives better or worse.

Witherspoon then went on to present the list of healthy habits she’s “working towards.”

1. Start the day with a big glass of water.

2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light.

3. Spend 30–60 mins reading without distraction every day.

4. In bed by 10 p.m. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!

But it was Garten’s very real response that really grabbed attention, and some laughs. She wrote, “To quote @reesewitherspoon — that sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!”

Garten then presented her list, adding, “My formula is easier to follow:”

1. Drink more large cosmos.

2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series.

3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book.

4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love.

The TV chef and Hamptonite ended the reply by pointing out, “In a pandemic, I do what I can! ❤️❤️❤️”

This is why the world loves Ina Garten.