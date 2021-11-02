Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ina Garten can add John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to her list of celebrity weddings that were a result of her famous “engagement chicken.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress just revealed that the East Hamptonite’s Barefoot Contessa recipe might have been the reason her now-husband popped the question. Blunt recently appeared on iHeart Media’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast and opened up about the time she prepared the chicken during the early stages of her relationship with Krasinski.

“That’s it. All it took!” Blunt said. “It’s funny, I guess I just made something that I knew he would love. I mean, a roast chicken — who doesn’t love roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken, it’s called ‘engagement chicken.’ When people make it for people, they get engaged or something.”

Back in 2018, Garten revealed that her recipe also played a role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s engagement. Harry said he and Meghan were “cooking a roasted chicken,” and then he proposed.

For anyone looking to land their own mate for life, and perhaps a sparkly ring, Garten’s full Engagement Roast Chicken recipe can be found on the Food Network website.