In honor of what would have been the late, great Betty White’s 100th birthday, Water Mill TV personality and animal advocate Jill Rappaport and Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) are honoring the Golden Girls star, who died at age 99 on December 31, with an important and life-saving partnership.

Beginning on Monday, January 17, White’s birthday, ARF will waive all adoption fees for seniors pets over the next 100 days. This initiative coincides with the conclusion of a national Betty White Challenge (#bettywhitechallenge), which encouraged fans of the comedian to donate $5 in her honor to their favorite animal rescue organization through her birthday.

“This is truly the most aggressive and heartfelt effort to get senior pets a forever home!” Rappaport said. “These older animals are always sadly the last to get a home, if at all. So what ARF is doing is truly a blessing. And tying this in with the beloved Betty White, is a match made in rescue heaven!”

ARF’s Executive Director and CEO Scott Howe added, “Senior pets in shelters have so much love to give, and we hope Betty White would be proud of our efforts to place these animals back in the homes they deserve.”

Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO also shared support for the program and reverence for White, noting, “Betty White’s lifelong commitment to helping animals in need continues to inspire us all … This is a wonderful way to extend Betty’s legacy of compassion to help even more vulnerable dogs and cats find safety in loving homes.”

For more information about this initiative and to view all of ARF’s adoptable seniors, visit arfhamptons.org/betty-white-challenge.