Martha Stewart broke up with Anthony Hopkins over one of his most notable movie roles, according to iconic former East Hamptons homeowner.

The revelation came during Stewart’s appearance on the January 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when she played a rendition of “Two Truths and a Lie” called “Where’s the Lie, Martha?”

During the segment, the domestic doyenne revealed the reason she called it quits with the Oscar-winning actor. “I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter,” the clue stated. DeGeneres categorized it as a lie, but Stewart revealed that it is definitely the truth. Stewart explained, “I have a big scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest. I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there.” One of Hopkins’ most favorite roles was Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, where he portrayed a serial killer and cannibal who ate his victims.

And we thought she was adventurous in the kitchen.

Other questions touched on topics such as her appearing on the new season of Shark Tank, being struck by lightning three times, regretting turning down Saturday Night Live when she was asked to host, and a certain tattoo.