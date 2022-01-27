Palm Beach Show – A Collector’s Paradise Returns for 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

South Florida collectors are getting ready to spend big at the 19th annual Palm Beach Show — one of the biggest and most anticipated art, jewelry and antique events of the year — at the Palm Beach Convention Center over Presidents’ Day weekend, from Thursday to Tuesday, February 17–22.

One of the few remaining events to forge ahead with an in-person format — bringing people together for shopping and browsing, along with a lecture series with related talks, and gatherings throughout the weekend — the Palm Beach Show will feature aisle after aisle of exciting finds. More than 125 prestigious domestic and international exhibitors are offering an incredible and widely varied selection of fine art, jewelry, silver, textiles, porcelain, Asian works and more, with masterpieces and treasures ranging in date from early antiquities to the 20th century.

“Palm Beach is an international destination for the rich and famous, and people who have disposable income,” Palm Beach Show Group President and CEO Scott Diament says, explaining what makes the region perfect to host a show of this caliber. He adds that the Palm Beach Convention Center, which covers 300,000 square feet, has a “couture” feel while still being large enough to hold a world-class event.

“The scene here is the best scene, maybe even in the whole world,” Diament says, noting that he’s held similar events at destinations all over the country, including the Hamptons and New York City, Washington D.C., Naples, Dallas, Baltimore and Los Angeles, to name a few. “Of all those places — I’ve done maybe 55 shows — Palm Beach is the jewel in the crown,” he continues, pointing out that wealthy residents and visitors come from all over, but especially from the Northeast corridor where people bring lifelong experience with art and culture. “They have a history of collecting,” Diament says.

For attendees of the show, the convention center will present a vast and abundant sea of items to peruse, but competition will likely be fierce for the most prized gems — literally. Perhaps most thrilling among the works of art, vintage jewelry and unique objects from the past will be an exceptional, 100-carat VS1 clarity and D-color diamond, which is also a rare type IIa (2A), making its purity among the world’s top 2% of gem-quality diamonds. “It would be equal to or better than some of the large diamonds that are in the Tower of London from the Royal Collection,” Diament says of the stone, which is fashioned in a classic, old-world cushion cut and priced at $25 million from Provident Jewelry.

The diamond is just one highlight from this massive show with goodies to suit every collector’s taste. When it comes to COVID precautions, Diament says the Palm Beach Show will comply with all regulations and follow CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all involved, but these things are currently in flux so he couldn’t offer concrete specifics. “However it goes off, it will go off successfully,” he says.

Of this, there is no doubt.

Visit palmbeachshow.com for a list of exhibitors, lecture series schedule and the most up-to-date info.