Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 63: This week on “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with screenwriter and producer Bill Collage. The Sag Harbor homeowner is best known for writing the films Assassin’s Creed, Allegiant, Exodus: Gods and Kings and The Transporter Refueled. In addition to his writing credits, Collage executive produced the nine-episode TV series Of Kings and Prophets.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.