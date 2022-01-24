Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Bill Collage, Screenwriter & Producer

Sag Harbor screenwriter Bill Collage
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 63: This week on “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with screenwriter and producer Bill Collage. The Sag Harbor homeowner is best known for writing the films Assassin’s Creed, Allegiant, Exodus: Gods and Kings and The Transporter Refueled. In addition to his writing credits, Collage executive produced the nine-episode TV series Of Kings and Prophets.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner Speaks with Bill Collage, Screenwriter and Producer – Episode 63

