Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef David Girard of Buoy One, with locations in Westhampton and Riverhead, offers a recipe for horseradish-crusted codfish. Don’t spare the horseradish when you prepare it!

Filet Ingredients:

4 oz white bread

2 oz horseradish

1 oz shallots

1 oz Dijon mustard

8 oz codfish filet

Sauce Ingredients:

2 oz white wine

2 oz butter

2 oz lemon juice

Directions:

1. Mix the filet ingredients and spread over codfish filet.

2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees and cook to taste.

3. Mix sauce ingredients and pour over cooked filet.

4. Enjoy!

~This recipe comes to us courtesy of Buoy One in Riverhead and Westhampton, buoyone.com