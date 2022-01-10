Hampton Eats

Recipe: Buoy One Chef David Girard’s Horseradish-Crusted Codfish

Buoy One's horseradish-encrusted cod
Courtesy Buoy One

Chef David Girard of Buoy One, with locations in Westhampton and Riverhead, offers a recipe for horseradish-crusted codfish. Don’t spare the horseradish when you prepare it!

Filet Ingredients:

4 oz white bread
2 oz horseradish
1 oz shallots
1 oz Dijon mustard
8 oz codfish filet

Sauce Ingredients:

2 oz white wine
2 oz butter
2 oz lemon juice

Directions:

1. Mix the filet ingredients and spread over codfish filet.
2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees and cook to taste.
3. Mix sauce ingredients and pour over cooked filet.
4. Enjoy!

~This recipe comes to us courtesy of Buoy One in Riverhead and Westhampton, buoyone.com

Read the Papers

