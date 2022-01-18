Star Jones Will Be the New ‘Divorce Court’ Judge

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

She’s back! Wainscott homeowner Star Jones is replacing Faith Jenkins as the new judge on Divorce Court.

Jenkins, who replaced Lynn Toler on the syndicated show in 2020, was only there for two seasons. Her episodes, which were taped last year, will continue to air until September.

The current run of Divorce Court began in 1999 with Judge Mablean Ephriam, who now hosts her own judge show, prior to Toler taking over in 2006 for 14 seasons.

Divorce Court will be the second judge show to star Jones, who was previously an attorney and New York City homicide prosecutor. She hosted Jones & Jury back in the 1990s, but the show was canceled after one season. Her short-lived time on Jones & Jury made Jones the first Black arbitrator of a courtroom series, though the show actually had a talk show-style set.

Jones is, of course, most famous for her nearly decade-long run as a co-host of The View on ABC from 1997–2006, followed by a year hosting The Star Jones Show on Court TV from 2007–2008.

In a statement about her new role, Jones said, “I will offer the parties before Divorce Court, as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law.”

Divorce Court currently airs locally on Fox-owned MY9 (channel 9) with back to back episodes weekdays from 2–3 p.m.