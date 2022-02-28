Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bethenny Frankel has reportedly jumped into action to assist Ukrainians fleeing their country during the Russian invasion.

On Thursday, February 24, the day the takeover began, the Bridgehampton resident announced she was preparing to ship supplies to NATO countries bordering Ukraine through her organization, BStrong. Frankel’s organization originally committed to distributing $10 million worth of aid, however, on February 25, she announced her decision to increase her commitment to $20 million.

The former Real Housewives of New York City cast member documented the relief efforts on her Instagram account, posting a video of boxes being packed with supplies by members of her BStrong team amid a warehouse filled with boxes. On Sunday, Frankel posted another update on YouTube explaining BStrong’s efforts to facilitate various needs at the border of Poland and Ukraine for refugees pouring in from the embattled country. Part of that effort is helping relocate the thousands coming in and get them to where they need to be.

Frankel originally started BStrong in partnership with Dress for Success, helping women in crisis, but the mission changed after Hurricane Irma hit Texas in 2017 and the reality star gathered volunteers and resources to help in Houston. She did much to aid the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017, which left most of the island without power, and after the 2020 earthquakes that destroyed thousands of homes. BStrong also offered relief in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian in 2019, in Haiti after the 2021 earthquake and, of course, the org stepped up in 2020 to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to those who needed it when the COVID pandemic was at its worst.

Visit bethenny.com/bstrong to donate and/or learn more about BStrong and its many other efforts, including exactly what the organization is doing in Ukraine.