Bethenny Frankel Brings Aid to the Bahamas

East Ender Bethenny Frankel, who recently announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, has begun work on a new project—one that will help save lives.

With her charity B Strong, Frankel has traveled to the Bahamas, which were recently ravaged by Hurricane Dorian. Frankel took to Instagram to share photos of the devastation and wrote, “I’m on the ground with #BStrong in the Bahamas addressing the fallout of #HurricaneDorian because #thisisacrisis. THANK YOU for your continued support…This is a massive undertaking and we are in the air, on the ground, and planning our barges to help those in need during this devastation. Thanks to you we have raised 500K + and counting and EVERY PENNY goes to the relief effort…Our second plane, loaded with former Navy Seals, is preparing to go to Treasure Cay, one of the hardest hit areas. We are bringing generators and aid for the current critical needs at this juncture. We are addressing medical needs, basic life preservation, and search and rescue all from our relief warehouse on the ground. THANK YOU for your support – please continue to donate at the link in my bio to help these efforts alleviate the immense suffering caused by #HurricaneDorian.”

Frankel is one of the biggest stars of the Real Housewives franchise and has found great success as a businesswoman and philanthropist, having founded the Skinnygirl lifestyle brand and the B Strong charity.

