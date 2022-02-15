Brooke Shields Modeling Denim Again, This Time for Jordache

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

More than 40 years after her groundbreaking Calvin Klein jeans commercials shocked the world and changed the advertising game, Brooke Shields is back to modeling denim. Jordache announced on Wednesday that the 56-year-old Southampton actress, entrepreneur and former model will star in its spring 2022 advertising campaign.

By tapping Shields, the nostalgic denim brand, which previously worked with Bridgehampton’s Sarah Jessica Parker, says it continues the “legacy of featuring strong and successful women wearing denim” in their campaigns. The new photos, showing Shields is still limber enough to strike similar poses, also can’t help but recall the unconventional and equally controversial 1980 television ads that had the then 15-year-old model telling viewers that nothing came between her and her Calvins.

For the campaign, shot by photographer Cass Bird and styled by Deborah Watson, Shields wears Jordache’s dark-wash skinny, flare and straight fit jeans, both topless and in the brand’s logo tee.” Shields told a source the photos were not retouched.

“We are excited to work with Brooke Shields,” Jordache president Liz Berlinger said in the campaign announcement. “Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur — throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere.”

The new Jordache campaign — which uses the “You got the look” slogan that brought the company to prominence with a hard-to-shake jingle in the 1970s — will launch across multiple platforms, along with a social media initiative that will attempt to “connect with digitally native consumers” this spring.