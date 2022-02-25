Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 68: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Ronnette Riley, board chair of the annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game. She is also a vibrant designer (whose projects include the Apple flagship store in NYC), an energetic member of the New York architecture community and a collector of fine art since 1982.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.