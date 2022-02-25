In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Episode 68: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Ronnette Riley, board chair of the annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game. She is also a vibrant designer (whose projects include the Apple flagship store in NYC), an energetic member of the New York architecture community and a collector of fine art since 1982.