Congratulations Dan’s Best of the Best 2021 Hall of Famers

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Since the very first year votes were cast for Dan’s Best of the Best via mail-in ballot, the public has chosen a select group of East End businesses, venues, events, performers and more as Dan’s Best of the Best, a designation that has become a coveted and welcome honor for all who have earned it.

Over time, some have won this title numerous times, so Dan’s Papers instituted the Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame to pay special homage to those who rise to the top of the list every year. To qualify for the Hall of Fame, a Dan’s Best of the Best contender must have won 10 times in the past and must be presented for Hall of Fame consideration.

This year, Dan’s Papers and Dime Community Bank are delighted to induct five new members into the Hall of Fame in six categories — Ace Chimney Experts, All Island Handyman & Construction, Hamptons Employment Agency, M. Stevens Roofing & Remodeling and The Schindler Cleaning Companies — all of whom we feel truly represent the Best of the Best. On the next page, you’ll find the 24 Hall of Fame honorees inducted in years prior, which we continue to honor each year.

Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees

ACE CHIMNEY EXPERTS

631-648-7474

acechimneyexperts.com

ALL ISLAND HANDYMAN & CONSTRUCTION

Lake Grove

631-987-7617

allislandhandyman.com

HAMPTONS EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

149 Hampton Rd, Southampton

631-204-1100

hamptonsemployment.com

M. STEVENS ROOFING AND REMODELING

53 Hill St, Southampton

631-662-1862

mstevensroofing.com

THE SCHINDLER CLEANING COMPANIES

Southampton

855-653-3700

schindlercleaning.com

THE SCHINDLER CLEANING COMPANIES

Southampton

855-653-3700

schindlercleaning.com/window-cleaning

Past Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame Honorees

DANIEL POLLERA

East Quogue

danielpollera.com

GENE CASEY & THE LONE SHARKS

North Fork

631-965-1841

genecasey.com

NANCY ATLAS

Hamptons

nancyatlas.com

NEW LIFE CRISIS

877-798-7693

paul-mahos.com

TOWNE CELLARS

460 County Rd 111, Unit 13, Manorville

631-874-0451

townecellarswines.com

EAST END AWNING

22 Sunset Dr, Sag Harbor

631-725-8210

eastendawning.com

EAST END TICK & MOSQUITO CONTROL

214 N Sea Rd, Southampton

631-287-9700

tickcontrol.com

FLANDERS HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING

219 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays

631-727-2760

flandershvac.com

MILDEW BUSTERS

Shelter Island Heights

631-495-6826

facebook.com/callmildewbusters

NORTH FORK FENCE LLC

6865B Main Rd, Mattituck

631-298-4777

northforkfenceli.com

OCEAN ELECTRIC

158 County Rd 39, Unit B, Southampton

631-287-6060

oceanelectric.net

PARACO GAS

27 McGraw St, Shirley

631-353-0413

paracogas.com

SP&C HOME IMPROVEMENT

1601 County Rd 39, Unit 4, Southampton

631-287-2300

UNLIMITED EARTH CARE INC.

2249 Scuttle Hole Rd, Sag Harbor

631-725-7551

unlimitedearthcare.com

BRUCE NAGEL

153 Chardonnay Dr, East Quogue

631-275-8420

brucenagel.com

CRESCENDO DESIGNS

641 County Rd 39A, Southampton

631-283-2133

crescendodesigns.com

MAZZU’S CATERING

Hamptons

631-680-8345

mazzuscatering.com

TWEED’S RESTAURANT & BUFFALO BAR

17 East Main St, Riverhead

631-208-3151

tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

ENGLISH COUNTRY ANTIQUES

26 Snake Hollow Rd, Bridgehampton

631-537-0606

ecantiques.com

ROBERT’S JEWELERS

Southold

DR. ALEXANDER COVEY

325 Meeting House Ln, Southampton

631-287-6662

eastendlasercare.com

DR. KENNETH MARK

425 County Rd 39A, Suite 201, Southampton

631-283-0002

kennethmarkmd.com