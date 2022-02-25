Congratulations Dan’s Best of the Best 2021 Hall of Famers

Since the very first year votes were cast for Dan’s Best of the Best via mail-in ballot, the public has chosen a select group of East End businesses, venues, events, performers and more as Dan’s Best of the Best, a designation that has become a coveted and welcome honor for all who have earned it.
Over time, some have won this title numerous times, so Dan’s Papers instituted the Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame to pay special homage to those who rise to the top of the list every year. To qualify for the Hall of Fame, a Dan’s Best of the Best contender must have won 10 times in the past and must be presented for Hall of Fame consideration.
This year, Dan’s Papers and Dime Community Bank are delighted to induct five new members into the Hall of Fame in six categories — Ace Chimney Experts, All Island Handyman & Construction, Hamptons Employment Agency, M. Stevens Roofing & Remodeling and The Schindler Cleaning Companies — all of whom we feel truly represent the Best of the Best. On the next page, you’ll find the 24 Hall of Fame honorees inducted in years prior, which we continue to honor each year.
Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees
ACE CHIMNEY EXPERTS
631-648-7474
acechimneyexperts.com
ALL ISLAND HANDYMAN & CONSTRUCTION
Lake Grove
631-987-7617
allislandhandyman.com
HAMPTONS EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
149 Hampton Rd, Southampton
631-204-1100
hamptonsemployment.com
M. STEVENS ROOFING AND REMODELING
53 Hill St, Southampton
631-662-1862
mstevensroofing.com
THE SCHINDLER CLEANING COMPANIES
Southampton
855-653-3700
schindlercleaning.com
Past Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame Honorees
DANIEL POLLERA
East Quogue
danielpollera.com
GENE CASEY & THE LONE SHARKS
North Fork
631-965-1841
genecasey.com
NANCY ATLAS
Hamptons
nancyatlas.com
NEW LIFE CRISIS
877-798-7693
paul-mahos.com
TOWNE CELLARS
460 County Rd 111, Unit 13, Manorville
631-874-0451
townecellarswines.com
EAST END AWNING
22 Sunset Dr, Sag Harbor
631-725-8210
eastendawning.com
EAST END TICK & MOSQUITO CONTROL
214 N Sea Rd, Southampton
631-287-9700
tickcontrol.com
FLANDERS HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING
219 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays
631-727-2760
flandershvac.com
MILDEW BUSTERS
Shelter Island Heights
631-495-6826
facebook.com/callmildewbusters
NORTH FORK FENCE LLC
6865B Main Rd, Mattituck
631-298-4777
northforkfenceli.com
OCEAN ELECTRIC
158 County Rd 39, Unit B, Southampton
631-287-6060
oceanelectric.net
PARACO GAS
27 McGraw St, Shirley
631-353-0413
paracogas.com
SP&C HOME IMPROVEMENT
1601 County Rd 39, Unit 4, Southampton
631-287-2300
UNLIMITED EARTH CARE INC.
2249 Scuttle Hole Rd, Sag Harbor
631-725-7551
unlimitedearthcare.com
BRUCE NAGEL
153 Chardonnay Dr, East Quogue
631-275-8420
brucenagel.com
CRESCENDO DESIGNS
641 County Rd 39A, Southampton
631-283-2133
crescendodesigns.com
MAZZU’S CATERING
Hamptons
631-680-8345
mazzuscatering.com
TWEED’S RESTAURANT & BUFFALO BAR
17 East Main St, Riverhead
631-208-3151
tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
ENGLISH COUNTRY ANTIQUES
26 Snake Hollow Rd, Bridgehampton
631-537-0606
ecantiques.com
ROBERT’S JEWELERS
Southold
DR. ALEXANDER COVEY
325 Meeting House Ln, Southampton
631-287-6662
eastendlasercare.com
DR. KENNETH MARK
425 County Rd 39A, Suite 201, Southampton
631-283-0002
kennethmarkmd.com